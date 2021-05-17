DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Elston Avenue, Fire, Old Irving Park, Pulaski Road

CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire caused a traffic issue at a busy intersection in Old Irving Park.

Firefighters responded to the large fire at a building at Pulaski Road and Elston Avenue.

READ MORE: Working For Chicago: School Bus Companies Looking For Drivers This Fall

The intersection has reopened after streets were closed in all directions.

READ MORE: MISSING: Kyrin Carter, 12, Has Autism, Last Seen At Best Western In Hammond, Indiana

The fire was put out around 4 a.m.

MORE NEWS: Hard Rock Casino Opening In Gary Friday

No injuries were reported.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff