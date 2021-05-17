CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire caused a traffic issue at a busy intersection in Old Irving Park.
Firefighters responded to the large fire at a building at Pulaski Road and Elston Avenue.READ MORE: Working For Chicago: School Bus Companies Looking For Drivers This Fall
The intersection has reopened after streets were closed in all directions.READ MORE: MISSING: Kyrin Carter, 12, Has Autism, Last Seen At Best Western In Hammond, Indiana
The fire was put out around 4 a.m.MORE NEWS: Hard Rock Casino Opening In Gary Friday
No injuries were reported.