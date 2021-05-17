CHICAGO (CBS) — An 11-year-old boy is one of two suspects charged with a Saturday afternoon carjacking in the Uptown neighborhood.
Police said a 59-year-old man was carjacked Saturday afternoon in the 600 block of West Buena Avenue.
Less than two hours later, around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, officers on patrol spotted the stolen vehicle in the 4200 block of West Van Buren Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
Officers tried to pull over the vehicle, which crashed into a fence. Police then arrested both people who were inside.
John Daniels, 19, has been charged with a felony count of vehicular hijacking, and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving.
He was due to appear in bond court on Monday.
An 11-year-old boy was charged with a felony count of vehicular hijacking and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.
He was due to appear in Juvenile Court on June 14.