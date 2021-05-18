CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago will no longer require people who have been fully vaccinated to wear a mask in most cases, although Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said businesses that aren’t able to regulate which visitors are vaccinated and who isn’t are encouraged to keep a mask requirement in place.

The announcement comes one day after Gov. JB Pritzker also announced he was updating the statewide mask mandate in Illinois, to lift the requirement for a face covering in most cases for people who have been fully vaccinated, in line with the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“If you are not fully vaccinated, you need to continue to wear your masks in all indoor settings,” Arwady said Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they have received their final dose of the vaccine.

Arwady said city buildings will continue to require anyone who enters to wear a mask until the city fully reopens without any capacity limits, which could happen as soon as June 11. She said the city also will encourage private businesses to do the same.

“We continue to strongly advise—though not require—masking policies for all indoor settings in Chicago until COVID-19 capacity restrictions are lifted and we enter phase five. This advisory applies to any setting that does not have the capacity to check vaccination status and/or where employees, clients, or attendees are not all known to be vaccinated. And we ask businesses and other settings to post a sign on the door letting the public know their current masking policy so the public can choose whether or not to enter,” Arwady said.

In line with new CDC guidance on masks, Arwady said people who have been fully vaccinated will still be required to wear a mask when when they are in planes, buses, trains, or other forms of public transportation; in congregate settings like jails and homeless shelters; in healthcare settings; or in schools or day care facilities.

Arwady said she understands that many restaurants and businesses don’t want to be in a position where they’re being forced to verify the vaccine status of visitors entering their buildings, which is why the city is advising that businesses simply continue to require masks indoors for now.

“I hear them on that. I think it’s very hard to check people’s vaccination status at this point. It’s certainly a lot of additional work, and we know that there a hardware store might not feel like it’s appropriate for them to be checking status. That’s why we are putting the advisory in place that, at least right now while capacity limits remain in place, our advice is that settings that don’t want to check vaccine would continue to have masks in indoor settings,” she said.