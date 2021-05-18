CHICAGO (CBS) — After court battles and calls for transparency, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and city aldermen have reached a deal to create a new public database of Chicago police officer misconduct files.
The database would include both sustained and dismissed misconduct complaints, dating back to the year 2000.
The aim is to make it easier for the public to search old records instead of filing a Freedom of Information request. The city's inspector general has said creating such a database would cost around $709,000 in 2022.
The ordinance was sparked by the case of Charles Green.
According to his attorney, Green was wrongfully convicted of a quadruple murder in 1986 and has been fighting unsuccessfully to dig up Green's old case files to prove his innocence.
A city council vote on the ordinance is expected next week.