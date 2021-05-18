CHICAGO (CBS) — Hello, summertime!
Starting Wednesday, Chicago will see a big boost in heat and humidty as a warm front lifts into the area along with gusty southerly winds.
There is a chance for some light showers on Wednesday morning, but the wave of moisture is disorganized.
With the heat and steam available, we have a storm chance each afternoon through the weekend. Best days with thunder chances will be Wednesday and Sunday.
Temperatures flirt with 80 on Wednesday and lift into the mid 80s on Thursday and lasting through the weekend.