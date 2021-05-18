CHICAGO (CBS) — Corinne Wood, the former Illinois Lieutenant Governor under Gov. George Ryan, has died after a 15-year battle with breast cancer, her husband, Paul, confirmed on Tuesday evening.
Wood served as the state's first female lieutenant governor from 1999 to 2003. She would have turned 67 years old on May 28. Wood, an attorney, served as a Republican state house memeber, representing the 59th District, before becoming lieutenant governor.
In 2002, she sought the Republican nomination for governor to succeed the retiring Ryan. She finished third in the primary losing to Attorney General Jim Ryan. That year, Gov. Rod Blagojevich became the first Democrat to win that office since 1977.
Wood lived in Lake Forest with her husband. The couple sold their home there on the North Shore in 2019, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Paul Wood was co founder of the private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners.