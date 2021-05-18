CHICAGO (CBS)– A Chicago police officer was hit by a driver attempting to drive away from a traffic stop in the Near South Side neighborhood.
Officers pulled over a white Jeep, at Cermak Road and Wabash Avenue just before 11 p.m. Monday. When the officers got out of their unmarked vehicle, the offending driver took off, hitting one of the officers and three police cars.
The officer suffered a rib injury and was taken a local hospital.
Police are searching for the Jeep driver, who was last seen heading westbound on Cermak Road.