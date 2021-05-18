CHICAGO (CBS) — A 13-year-old boy who was shot while riding his bicycle Sunday morning in McKinley Park has died.
Eric Crawford was riding a bicycle on the 3700 block of South Wood Street shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, just a couple blocks from his McKinley Park home, when someone driving past in a vehicle fired several shots, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.
The boy was shot in the head and neck, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office said Eric was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon.
At last check, no one was in custody for the shooting.
Area One detectives are investigating.
Eric is at least the 7th person who has died from gun violence over the weekend in Chicago. At least six other people were killed, and 40 others were wounded in shootings across the city over the weekend.