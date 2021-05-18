Jeff Bezos Is 'Fascinating' Because Of 'Inspiration, Intimidation, Invention': Author Brad Stone Talks New Book 'Amazon Unbound'A new book from Simon & Schuster explores the rise of Amazon and how Jeff Bezos became the richest person in the world.

Pernell Walker On Showtime's 'City On A Hill': 'Grace Campbell Is Not All Bad And Not All Good'The season 2 finale of Showtime's "City on a Hill" is this Sunday and Pernell Walker shares what fans can expect on the series starring Kevin Bacon & Aldis Hodge.

WATCH: Andrew Rannells On Season 3 Of Showtime's 'Black Monday': 'I've Really Learned A Lot From Don Cheadle'The star of "Black Monday" previews season three and discusses what it is like to work with Don Cheadle.

'Blue Bloods' Two-Part 11th Season Finale Begins Friday, May 14th At 9:00PMThe 11th season finale of 'Blue Bloods' comes to CBS and Paramount+ on Friday, May 14th.

ViacomCBS And USC Annenberg Establish HBCU Diversity In Journalism Scholarship To Advance Newsroom DiversityRecognizing that Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are a critical driver of the talent needed to meet this demand, the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and ViacomCBS have created a new scholarship that advances a robust pipeline for Black journalists to both enter and lead in newsrooms.

Jen Richards On CBS' 'Clarice': 'It Fills Me With Joy That Kids Can Watch A Trans Character Played By A Trans Actor'On tonight's new episode of "Clarice" on CBS, Jen Richards joins as a guest star and her character Julia Richards confronts Clarice about the complicated legacy of Buffalo Bill.