CHICAGO (CBS)– First responders and community volunteers are continuing the search for 12-year-old Kyrin Carter, who has autism and was last seen Saturday at a Best Western Hotel in Hammond, Indiana.
Carter was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Best Western Hotel near 179th Street and Cline Avenue. A flyer released Sunday indicates Kyrin could be in danger and in need of medical attention.
Tuesday's search has continued around the Calumet River and nearby neighborhoods.
He and his family are in town from Kansas City, Missouri to visit family. Authorities have utilized every resource including K9s, drones, helicopters, ATV’s, and ground and water crews.
If you spot him, do not approach him because he could become frightened. Maintain visual contact with him and call 911 immediately.
He is a Black male with light skin, wearing blue shorts, a blue short-sleeve shirt, and no shoes.