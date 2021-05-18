CHICAGO (CBS) — Family, friends, and colleagues are remembering Chicago Fire Department paramedic Robert Truvillian, who died of COVID-19 last year.
A 20-year Chicago Fire Department veteran, Truevillian worked out of Ambulance 71 in the South Deering neighborhood. He had been battling COVID-19 for about a month before he died last December.
Tuesday morning, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and fellow firefighters were on hand as Truevillian’s paramedic badge was added to the memorial wall at the Quinn Fire Academy.
His wife and four children received hugs and praise for a job well done, and a life taken away too soon.
Truevillian was 55 years old. He was the third active member of the Chicago Fire Department to die of COVID-19.
Robert Truevillian will never be forgotten. Rest in peace and thank you for your service. pic.twitter.com/kMNaH60Oia
