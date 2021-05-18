DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Fire Department, Lori Lightfoot, Quinn Fire Academy, Robert Truevillian

CHICAGO (CBS) — Family, friends, and colleagues are remembering Chicago Fire Department paramedic Robert Truvillian, who died of COVID-19 last year.

A 20-year Chicago Fire Department veteran, Truevillian worked out of Ambulance 71 in the South Deering neighborhood. He had been battling COVID-19 for about a month before he died last December.

Tuesday morning, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and fellow firefighters were on hand as Truevillian’s paramedic badge was added to the memorial wall at the Quinn Fire Academy.

His wife and four children received hugs and praise for a job well done, and a life taken away too soon.

Truevillian was 55 years old. He was the third active member of the Chicago Fire Department to die of COVID-19.

