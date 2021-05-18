DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
(CBS) — He claims he was awake, but police say a Palatine man was asleep at the wheel while driving his Tesla.

The 38-year-old driver was stopped on Interstate 94 at the Illinois-Wisconsin border on Sunday morning.

Kenosha County sheriff deputies say they clocked the driver doing 82 mph–again, while asleep.

The driver was cited for “inattentive driving.”

Tesla says there is an autopilot feature on the vehicle, but the automaker says drivers should keep their hands on the steering wheel at all times.

