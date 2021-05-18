CHICAGO (CBS) — West Town Bakery & Diner turned into a pop-up vaccine clinic on Tuesday as part of a push to reach people who haven’t yet received a shot.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports some of those who showed up at the clinic had appointments, while others just came as walk-ins to sign up and get their COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, while trying to leave their vaccine hesitation behind them.

Fabian Rodriguez said getting vaccinated was a priority. His message to those who are still on the fence?

“Inform yourselves. Do it. It’s not a big deal. You’re going to be fine and you’re going to be helping other people,” he said.

Rodriguez, originally from Uruguay, has been in Chicago for more than 30 years. As a restaurant server, he said he wanted to get vaccinated to protect himself and his customers.

Rodriguez said hesitation among Latinos not getting vaccinated is centered around misinformation and fear.

Rodriguez was among the more than 100 people who came to the mobile vaccination clinic at West Town Bakery, held by Humboldt Park Health. The hospital partnered with West Town Bakery and neighboring Roots Handmade Pizza to vaccinate restaurant workers and anyone else who wanted to get the shot.

“It’s more about educating everybody in the community. You know, it’s about education, providing that outreach,” said Dr. Dagoberto Camacho, medical director of ambulatory services at Humboldt Park Health (formerly known as Norwegian American Hospital).

In West Town, from March 1, 2020 through May 8, 2021, there have been 5,192 cases of COVID-19 and 78 deaths. The highest rate of cases in West Town was during the week ending Nov. 27, 2020, when there were 343 cases and one death. During the week ending May 8, there were 37 cases of the virus, and one death.

“The sooner we can get everybody vaccinated, the faster we are going to be able to go back to normal,” Camacho said.

Migdalia Camacho came to the clinic to support her husband, but then decided to get the vaccine too.

“I’m done, and I hope everybody else do it,” she said.

Kimia Khalvati said her employer gave her the day off to get the shot.

“I didn’t really want to get it myself, but I truly want people to feel safe around me,” she said.

The Humboldt Park Health mobile vaccination van will go to schools on the West Side next week, to vaccinate children ages 12 and up.