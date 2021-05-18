CHICAGO (CBS) — A 26-year-old woman was in critical condition Tuesday afternoon, after she was shot in a home in Humboldt Park, in what police described as a domestic incident.
Police said the woman was near the back of a home on the 900 block of North Ridgeway Avenue around 2:15 p.m., when a "known male offender" pulled out a handgun and shot her multiple times in the face and body.
The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
No one was in custody Tuesday afternoon.
Area Four detectives were investigating.