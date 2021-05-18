CHICAGO (CBS) — Will White Sox slugger Yermin Mercedes face retaliation for his moonshot home run in Monday night’s blowout?
Here's what the big debate is about. With a position player tossing a 47 mph pitch on a 3-0 count — with the Sox up by 11 — Mercedes went swinging for the fences.
The unwritten baseball rules say he shouldn’t swing.
Old school Tony La Russa agrees and apologized to the Twins.
“He’s not going to to that again. He plays the game and respects the game of baseball. He made a mistake. There will be a consequence he has to endure within our family.”
For his part, Mercedes says he just wants to have fun.
“I’m not thinking about anything. I am just thinking about me, about what I need to do. You need to have fun.”