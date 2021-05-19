CHICAGO (CBS) — At age 75 Barnard Barry is accused of murder again. Decades ago he was convicted in the death of a Chicago police officer. This week SWAT team members returned, this time for a new murder charge.

He now sits in jail accused of murder for the third time in his life.

He is a two-time convicted felon, including the 1969 death of that Chicago police officer. And now police say he killed someone else, this time on the city’s West Side.

CBS 2’s Chopper 2 was there when SWAT moved in Monday afternoon as he sat on the back porch of a duplex. Police said they were at the home to arrest the 75-year-old, who refused to surrender.

SWAT members with guns drawn were getting into position just yards away. At one point Barry, who uses an oxygen tank, walked towards officers and then ran toward the porch. Then SWAT moved in and took him into custody.

According to prosectors, he was wanted for a murder in front of witnesses outside a senior citizen facility on North California Avenue.

But his first conviction came in the 70s. Chicago Police Department Officer Erwin Jackson was killed on duty after Barry tussled with another cop during an arrest. An officer’s gun discharged, killing the other officer.

The charges were dropped to aggravated assault, and Barry was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Five years later, in 1975, Barry was convicted of another murder. He was then sentenced to 90 years. He was paroled in 2005.

And this week, police arrested the senior citizen, yet repeat felon, for another murder. Wednesday night he remained in custody, held without bond.