CHICAGO (CBS)– A Champaign police officer was fatally shot while responding to a domestic disturbance Wednesday.

According to the Champaign Police Department, officer Chris Oberheim, 44, was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance in the 2400 block of North Neil Street shortly before 3:30 a.m.

As officers were getting out of their vehicles at the scene, they exchanged gunfire with an armed suspect. Oberheim and another officer were shot, and so was the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oberheim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and later died. The second officer’s condition was stabilized.

“His only intention was to serve, protect and help provide care before he was senselessly fired upon and killed,” Champaign Chief of Police Anthony Cobb said in a statement. “A true professional and devoted public servant, Officer Oberheim is remembered for his heroism, bravery, and the oath of office he honorably upheld in his commitment to duty.”

Oberheim had been with the Champaign Police Department since 2008. He began his career with the Decatur Police Department.

“The Champaign Police Department, and the entire City of Champaign organization, expresses its deepest condolences to Officer Oberheim’s family, friends and loved ones. I also want to express my care and support for all members of the Champaign Police Department who are mourning the passing of their friend and colleague,” Cobb added. “We ask that Officer Oberheim’s family, and other Champaign Police Officers’ and their families’ privacy be respected during this difficult time.”

Illinois State Police are investigating, with assistance from the Urbana Police Department, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, and the University of Illinois Police Department.

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.