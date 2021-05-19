CHICAGO (CBS) — The city of Chicago is expanding its in-home COVID-19 vaccination program to all seniors age 65 and older.
You can book an appointment by calling (312) 746-4835.
The effort is an expansion of the city's "Protect Chicago At Home" program, which offered vaccines to people who are homebound and have trouble leaving home to get vaccinated due to a medical condition or disability.
Since that program began in March, Chicago Fire Department paramedics have visited more than 1,500 homes, and administered more than 2,600 shots.
To be eligible, you must be 65 or older, or have a disability or medical condition. Family members and caretakers in your home also can get vaccinated at the same time.
The program uses the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.