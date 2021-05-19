CHICAGO (CBS)– Summer-like weather is on the way.
READ MORE: 22-Year-Old Man Shot While Driving On Lake Shore Drive Near Ontario Street In Streeterville
Temperatures will be near 80 degrees on Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.
MORE NEWS: O'Hare Airport Hosing Job Fair Wednesday; Here's What You Need To Know
Summer-like weather in full force this weekend 😎 @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/QVQjEkJ3MOREAD MORE: Skokie Police Seeking Help Identifying Hate Crime Suspects Who Broke Window At Persian Hebrew Congregation
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) May 19, 2021
It’s going to be a warm weekend with temperatures in the upper 80s! Rain returns to the forecast on Sunday.