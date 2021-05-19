CHICAGO (CBS) — Summer heat builds on Thursday and will continue through the weekend.
Gusty winds out of the south will pull warm and more humid air into our area.
Temperatures will feel more like July this weekend as we flirt with 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.
The highs on both Thursday and Friday will be in the mid 80s.
Normal high is 72.