HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) — The search for a missing 12-year-old boy resumed early Wednesday morning, with officers and firefighters on foot focusing on the banks of the Little Calumet River.
Volunteers, including some on horseback, are also helping to locate 12-year-old Kyrin Carter who has autism and was last seen Saturday at a Best Western Hotel in Hammond. The hotel is near the river.
Hammond police also launched a drone to conduct an aerial search. Officials say they will keep searching tomorrow if needed.
On Tuesday, Kyrin’s father got in a canoe himself, to look for his son, 72 hours after he disappeared.
"Right now it's just, I want to find him," Leslie Carter, the missing boy's father, told CBS 2's Marie Saavedra. "However it may be, I want to find him."
Carter was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Best Western Hotel near 179th Street and Cline Avenue. A flyer released Sunday indicates Kyrin could be in danger and in need of medical attention.
He and his family are in town from Kansas City, Missouri to visit family. Authorities have utilized every resource including K9s, drones, helicopters, ATV’s, and ground and water crews.
If you spot him, do not approach him because he could become frightened. Maintain visual contact with him and call 911 immediately.
He is a Black male with light skin, wearing blue shorts, a blue short-sleeve shirt, and no shoes.