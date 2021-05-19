CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot while driving on Lake Shore Drive in Streeterville Tuesday night.
According to police, the 22-year-old man was in a car driving southbound near Ontario Street when he stopped at a red light around 11:30 p.m.
Police said a white Buick SUV pulled up next to him and several people in the vehicle started yelling gang slogans. Shots were then fired from the Buick, leaving the victim with graze wounds on his head.
A witness told CBS 2 there was a female driver who got out of the Buick and started yelling for help. He said police and emergency crews responded quickly.
He is now in fair condition and no arrests have been made.