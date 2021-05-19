CHICAGO (CBS) — What started as a Facebook group for moms trading tips has turned into a war of words.

“I’ve been a member probably for several years. I don’t know. I’m a member of a few of the locals moms’ groups,” said Diana Arshin of Wheeling.

She was a member of the MamaHive Facebook group, which defines itself as a diverse and inclusive collaborative of women.

“The posts usually in the group are really parent related, right? ‘Please help me find a recommended daycare, a recommended pediatrician,'” she said.

That is why a post jumped out on Monday. Moderator Dana Hamed wrote that the administrators condemned the terrorist acts being committed against Palestine. Anyone appearing to justify what’s taking place will be immediately removed.

“This is a 42,000 member parent group. Essentially, what does this have to do with anything?” said Arshin.

She said she made that comment, with her account, which features a picture stating her support of Israel. She says minutes later, she found the threat was real.

“It happened so quickly, and I was banned from the group. So I couldn’t even get back in there,” she said.

Since CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra started looking into this story she has connected with six other moms who say they too were kicked out for supporting Israel. Still, this is a private group, so that gives Hamed, as an administrator, the power to allow in or kick out whoever she’d like.

Hamed did speak with Saavedra, noting the page’s team has posted about current events before. She said in a statement, that allegations that women were removed for having pro-Israel content on their social media profiles are absolutely false. Instead, people were removed for posting or supporting racist comments.

Arshin says she did nothing of the sort.

“I’m all for posting and supporting whatever your views are, but why in this group when you know that there are so many people in the group that probably don’t share that exact same opinion?” she said.

It’s another reminder of how quickly online discourse can change course.

Hamed also said she has received death threats and lost her job since putting up that post said she has no regrets.