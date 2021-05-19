CHICAGO (CBS)– Some McDonald’s employees plan to go on strike Wednesday, demanding a minimum wage of $15 an hour.
The employees working as cooks and cashiers are set to gather at Union Park, then march to a rally at noon outside of the company's West Loop headquarters.
The McDonald's workers say a $15 an hour wage would solve a nationwide hiring crunch. They've been fighting for the increase for several years.
The strike comes one day before the McDonald’s annual shareholder meeting.
Last week, McDonald's announced it will raise its minimum wage to $15 dollars an hour at company-owned stores by 2024. But that only impacts 5% of McDonald's locations nationwide.
The rest are owned by franchisees, who set pay in their fast food restaurants.