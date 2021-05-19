CHICAGO (CBS) — The Museum of Science and Industry will open for an extra day each week starting Tuesday, more than two months after the museum reopened to the public after being forced to close in November due to the fall surge in the pandemic.
The museum at 57th and Lake Shore drives has been open Wednesdays through Sundays since March 7.
Starting next week, the museum will now be open Tuesdays through Sundays. It will remain closed on Mondays.
Guests will need to get a timed-entry ticket in advance at the museum website, and it will be delivered by email for no-contract entry by scanning on mobile phones. Tickets can be purchased at msichicago.org.
Masks and social distancing are required at the museum. Capacity is limited to 60% during the current “Bridge Phase” of the state’s reopening plan.