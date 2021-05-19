EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — A Northwestern University student was attacked in broad daylight in Evanston, but some good Samaritans stepped in to help.
The victim was near Orrington Avenue and Clark Street listening to music while walking to the lake when a man approached her from behind and knocked her to the ground.
Prosecutors say the entire attack, along with a very good image of the suspect, was captured by a surveillance camera in the area. Prosecutors also say 20-year-old Devontae Huggins admitted he was in the video. He is charged with attempted sexual assault and aggravated battery.
"The suspect approached the victim from behind, grabbed her, threw her to the ground and attempted to remove her pants," said Cmdr. Ryan Glew with the Evanston Police Department. "It was at that time several good Samaritan citizens intervened toward the attack by yelling, drawing attention to the attack and chasing the offender away."
Prosecutors say the 27-year-old Northwestern student student, who was the victim in the attack, had scrapes and bruising after the attack. Glew said the description of the suspect’s unique clothing helped catch him.
“The offender was wearing a red, black and white, very distinct Gucci jacket. That photo was shared with to our North Shore Law enforcement partners,” Glew said.
He said within hours, Glencoe police got a call about a person walking near Forest Way and Dundee Road who appeared to be in distress.
Prosecutors say Huggins was wearing the same clothing that was worn during the attack. His bond is set at $200,000 along with electronic monitoring. He has had no prior arrests.