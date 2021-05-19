CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago’s O’Hare Airport is hosting a job fair Wednesday.
The airport will be hiring for both full and part time work at the Hilton O’Hare, located at 10000 W. O’Hare Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.READ MORE: 22-Year-Old Man Shot While Driving On Lake Shore Drive Near Ontario Street In Streeterville
There are job openings in the following departments:
- Airlines
- Cargo
- Concessions
- Hospitality
- Security
Job seekers should bring resumes and be prepared for on-site interviews.MORE NEWS: 14-Year-Old Girl Shot While Riding In Car In Pilsen
They say all COVID-protocols will be in place.