By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago’s O’Hare Airport is hosting a job fair Wednesday.

The airport will be hiring for both full and part time work at the Hilton O’Hare, located at 10000 W. O’Hare Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are job openings in the following departments:

  • Airlines
  • Cargo
  • Concessions
  • Hospitality
  • Security

Job seekers should bring resumes and be prepared for on-site interviews.

They say all COVID-protocols will be in place.

