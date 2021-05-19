CHICAGO (CBS) — A 20-year-old man from Palatine has been charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman at his workplace in Lake Barrington.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a business in the 28000 block of Commercial Avenue in Lake Barrington around 2 a.m. Wednesday, after receiving a 911 call about a sexual assault in progress.
The caller had gone to the business to check on the well-being of 20-year-old Ryan Storm, after receiving a strange call from him, according to the sheriff’s office.
When the caller got there, Storm ran out the door, and the caller found a naked 20-year-old woman tied up to a piece of heavy equipment. She had been beaten and sexually assaulted, according to the sheriff’s office.
Further investigation determined Storm had kidnapped her, tied her down, and raped her. Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Christopher Covelli said Storm and the victim knew each other and had a prior dating relationship several months ago.
Sheriff’s deputies and canine officers spent several hours searching for Storm, and around 8 a.m. were notified he was in Fox River Grove
Deputies from Lake and McHenry counties; police officers from Fox River Grove, Cary, Barrington, and Barrington Hills responded to the 900 block of Ski Hill Road, where Storm had been spotted, and a Fox River Grove Officer chased Storm down when the officer spotted him running away.
Storm has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count each of aggravated kidnapping, criminal sexual assault, aggravated battery, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and unlawful restraint.
He is being held at the Lake County Jail as he awaits an initial court hearing later Wednesday.