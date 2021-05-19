DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS)– Skokie police asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects wanted in a hate crime.

Two people were captured on security camera video at the Persian Hebrew Congregation building on Main Street just after noon on Sunday.

A window was broken, with a “Freedom for Palestine” sign on the ground.

Police said the second suspect was driving a newer model gray Honda Pilot with dark-colored tire rims.

If you recognize the suspects, call the Skokie Police Department.