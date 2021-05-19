CHICAGO (CBS)– Skokie police asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects wanted in a hate crime.
Two people were captured on security camera video at the Persian Hebrew Congregation building on Main Street just after noon on Sunday.READ MORE: 22-Year-Old Man Shot While Driving On Lake Shore Drive Near Ontario Street In Streeterville
A window was broken, with a “Freedom for Palestine” sign on the ground.READ MORE: O'Hare Airport Hosing Job Fair Wednesday; Here's What You Need To Know
Police said the second suspect was driving a newer model gray Honda Pilot with dark-colored tire rims.MORE NEWS: 14-Year-Old Girl Shot While Riding In Car In Pilsen
If you recognize the suspects, call the Skokie Police Department.