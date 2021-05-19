MINNEAPOLIS (CBS/AP) — Lucas Giolito gave up two hits over eight innings with a season-high 11 strikeouts, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 2-1.
Giolito threw 111 pitches in his longest start of the year. He took another stride forward after a rough first month. Nelson Cruz’s home run in the third accounted for the only Minnesota runner past second base.READ MORE: Deal Reached To Create Database Of Chicago Police Officer Misconduct; Watchdog Calls Compromise 'A Significantly Smaller Step' Than Original Plan
Cruz had the only other hit, a single in the first inning. Liam Hendricks pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save.
Chicago won for the 20th time in 28 games.READ MORE: Illinois State Board Of Education Backs Plan To Require In-Person Learning For Schools Next Fall
MORE NEWS: Museum Of Science And Industry Opening An Extra Day Per Week Starting Tuesday
A gem from Lucas Giolito. 👏 pic.twitter.com/6rJQH3gM5e
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 19, 2021
© 2021 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.