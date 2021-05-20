CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking an elderly driver last month in the South Austin neighborhood.
Police said the teen was arrested Wednesday morning, after he was identified as the carjacker who stole a vehicle by force from an 80-year-old man on April 13 in the 100 block of North Lamon Avenue.
The teen, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.
Police said he is due to appear in Juvenile Court on Thursday.