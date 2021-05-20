CHICAGO (CBS) — They would normally be some of the worst words a leader could hear from his or her employees: “I have no confidence.” That is exactly what members of the Chicago Police Union told Police Supt. David Brown.

But it is not rattling city hall. In fact, the mayor called the vote a badge of honor.

The union said officers are upset about canceled days off and forced 12-hour shifts. The union said it is hurting morale. Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired back, while Brown chose not to engage Thursday.

As the one-year-anniversary of the George Floyd protests and unrest approaches, Chicago police have had their days off canceled and shifts extended many times.

Coming up on the one-year anniversary of the George Floyd protests and unrest…

“Too many of our officers have worked extended hours, not voluntarily but forced,” said Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara.

The FOP, which represents about 8,000 Chicago Police officers, said the compensation is the same if employees volunteer or not, and it has been eroding morale.

The FOP issued a vote of “no confidence” for Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Brown and First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter.

Thursday, CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey asked the superintendent about the vote and concerns about working conditions, but he wouldn’t say anything about the vote directly.

“I just want to make sure that all of you understand our officers are dedicated and committed to this department and dedicated to protecting the people of Chicago, which sometimes means adjusting their hours,” said Brown.

When asked, Lightfoot turned the criticism back on the union.

“Four years on and their members are not getting any kind of age increase. They haven’t gotten a wage increase in four years and why? Because the current administration of the FOP has decided that the best strategy is to do nothing,” she said. “FOP does not want to face the situation they are in.”

Wednesday night the FOP President pointed the finger at the Lightfoot administration for delays.

“Frankly getting a vote of no confidence from that guy is a badge of honor,” said Lightfoot.

The last FOP contract expired on June 30, 2017. CBS 2 is told there is a session scheduled for Friday for the union and the city to talk about the police contract.

This is not the first vote of no confidence against an acting police superintendent. In 2019 Supt. Eddie Johnson was the subject of a no confidence vote, and in 2009 former Supt. Jody Weiss was as well.