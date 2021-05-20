CHICAGO (CBS) — There is meteorlogical summer (June 1), astronomical summer (June 20, 11:32 p.m.) and then there is summer Friday.
Yes, we’re calling it: summer starts Friday.READ MORE: Lightfoot Defends Granting Anniversary Interviews Only To Reporters Of Color, Calls Lack Of Diversity In City Hall Press Corps 'An Embarrassment'
Sure, it’s unofficial, but if you want proof, look no further than Mary Kay Kleist’s forecast.
In a word?
Sizzlin’!
READ MORE: Armed Suspect Arrested After Robbing One Woman, Hitting Another With A Rifle In The Loop
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy and mild with lows hovering close to 70 degrees.
Gusty, southwest winds on Friday will help pull warm air our way with highs in the mid 80s. A stray shower or storm is possible into Saturday morning, but the rest of the day will be breezy and warm. Highs this weekend will move into the upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 88.
Sunday: A 30% chance of afternoon showers or storms, high 89.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: How Much Will Your Monthly Check Be?