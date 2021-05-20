CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois reported its lowest average infection rate from COVID-19 in more than two months on Thursday, as statewide hospitalizations from the virus fell to their lowest point in nearly seven weeks.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,542 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as well as 42 more deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,371,884 cases, including 22,536 deaths.
Illinois is averaging 1,460 new COVID cases per day over the past week, down 37% from two weeks ago.
The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate is down to 2.2%, the lowest it has been since March 17.
As of Wednesday night, a total of 1,488 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, the fewest since April 2.
Illinois is averaging 1,556 hospitalizations per day over the past week, a 23% decline from two weeks ago.
Meantime, daily vaccinations continue to lag behind the April peak. Illinois is averaging 65,998 vaccinations per day over the past week, down 50% from the peak on April 12. Average daily vaccinations have been fluctuating in Illinois in recent weeks, hovering between roughly 57,000 and 87,000 per day since the end of April.
As of Wednesday night, a total of 4,935,680 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated, accounting for nearly 39% of the population.
IDPH said 47% of all adults in Illinois have now been fully vaccinated, and 64% of all adults have had at least one dose of the vaccine.