CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Ian Happ homered twice and drove in three runs, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 5-2.

Happ put Chicago ahead to stay with a two-run shot in the third inning. He also led off the fifth with his sixth homer.

It was Happ’s first multihomer game since Sept. 5 against St. Louis and No. 8 for his career.

Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber hit back-to-back homers for Washington in the first, but Joe Ross lasted just 3 2/3 innings in his second straight loss.

