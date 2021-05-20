CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Ian Happ homered twice and drove in three runs, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 5-2.
Happ put Chicago ahead to stay with a two-run shot in the third inning. He also led off the fifth with his sixth homer.
It was Happ’s first multihomer game since Sept. 5 against St. Louis and No. 8 for his career.
Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber hit back-to-back homers for Washington in the first, but Joe Ross lasted just 3 2/3 innings in his second straight loss.
#Cubs have won 8 of the last 10 games at Wrigley Field!#CubTogether pic.twitter.com/KDhfehRUDO
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 20, 2021
