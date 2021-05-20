CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s an Indiana high school reunion – eight decades in the making.
"We're celebrating our 80th anniversary from Elkhart High School."
The class of 1941 met Wednesday for a reunion lunch, just like they've done every five years since graduating high school.
Everyone in the bunch is now 98 years old. And they’ve seen a lot.
"Remember, we went through the war, and we went through the depression, and yet we survived it," said one alumnus.
The group said they’re all friends who’ve stayed in contact through the years and are already looking forward to the next reunion in 2026.