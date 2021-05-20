CHICAGO (CBS) — A man armed with a rifle robbed one woman and physically assaulted another Thursday morning in the Loop, police said.
Shortly after 9:45 a.m., a 19-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk near Washington Street and Wabash Avenue, when a man armed with a rifle walked up to her and punched her in the face, then hit her in the head with the rifle.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Summer Starts Now (Unofficially)
The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment. Her condition was not available.
About a minute after that attack, police said the same man approached a 30-year-old woman who was sitting in her car on the first block of East Randolph Street, pointed the rifle at her, and forced her out of her car, demanding her belongings. After she handed them over, the man walked away. Police originally reported the man stole the woman’s vehicle, but later said that was not the case.READ MORE: Lightfoot Defends Granting Anniversary Interviews Only To Reporters Of Color, Calls Lack Of Diversity In City Hall Press Corps 'An Embarrassment'
That woman was not injured.
Moments after that robbery, responding officers came across the gunman on the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue. Police said the man pointed the rifle at one of the officers, and then threw the gun on the ground and started running north towards Lake Street. Officers were able to take him into custody, and the weapon was recovered at the scene.
Charges were pending Thursday afternoon.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: How Much Will Your Monthly Check Be?
Area Three detectives are investigating.