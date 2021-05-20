(CBS/AP) — Qinxuan Pan, the man charged in the murder of Kevin Jiang, a Yale University student from Chicago, has been extradited from Alabama back to Connecticut, and is expected to appear in court on Thursday, U.S. marshals said.

Pan was arrested last Friday in Montgomery, Alabama, after being on the run since Feb. 6, when he is accused of killing Jiang in a case of road rage in Connecticut in February. Pan is accused of shooting Jiang, 26, multiple times.

U.S. marshals said Pan was extradited back to New Haven, Connecticut, on Wednesday night and is expected to appear in court Thursday.

An international arrest warrant had been issued for Pan in connection with the killing of Kevin Jiang on a New Haven street on Feb. 6. Marshals offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to Pan’s arrest.

It was not clear if Pan, 30, has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

Pan, a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is a U.S. citizen who was born in Shanghai, China. His last known address was in Malden, Massachusetts.

Marshals allege Pan stole an SUV from a dealership in Mansfield, Massachusetts, the day of the killing before driving to Connecticut.

Jiang was found lying outside his car and suffering from gunshot wounds around 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 6, police said.

Jiang was a 26-year-old stand-out student who just got engaged.

The Seattle native earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies at the University of Washington and was an Army veteran and Army National Guard member, according to his LinkedIn page and Yale officials.

Jiang’s family had lived in Chicago before moving to Seattle. He proudly showcased his Chicago roots on social media – with pictures in Chinatown and the city’s most well-known spots. But he had felt a calling to Yale’s School of the Environment, where the second-year master’s student was conducting research on mercury levels in fish.

In the Army, he was a tank operator and a chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear officer, according to Yale.

