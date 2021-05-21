CHICAGO (CBS) — A Navy veteran in the suburbs says a moving company lost a special tribute to his military service, along with hundreds of dollars worth of furniture.

Bill Schwartz is sharing his story to warn others, and CBS 2 Morning Insider Tim McNicholas discovered this complaint is hardly the only one for this mover.

A bookcase without shelves, a table missing its legs, two missing floor lamps; but of all the items missing from Schwartz’s new apartment, one is invaluable.

“A Navy paddle. And anybody that’s been in the Navy knows that, once you get a paddle like that, with your awards and your rank and everything, it’s a big deal,” Schwartz said.

The paddle was a gift from the staff at Walter Reed Medical Center, where Schwartz helped wounded warriors in physical therapy after he’d already served a tour of duty in Afghanistan.

The paddle displayed the actual ribbons and pins he wore on his uniform, and a plaque with a thank you message from his colleagues.

“It feels like you did something, and you earned the respect and trust of your peers, and they enjoyed working with you. It is a big deal,” Schwartz said.

The company that lost the paddle and other items is Bulls Moving based in Gurnee.

CBS 2 asked the Illinois Moving and Warehouseman’s Association about them.

“It’s our position that more complaints than 3 to 5 within a 3-year period is a problem,” they wrote. “This guy had 23 last year, and already has 7 for 2021.”

Those are just the complaints filed with the federal government. Bull’s has an F rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Schwartz said, when he added his complaint, the owner reached out to him.

“He said, ‘Look, I’ll give you $100 for your lamps, but go in and write a good review,” Schwartz said. “He’s trying to bribe me.”

Other Better Business Bureau complaints describe unfair fees and late arrivals.

Schwartz said he dealt with those issues too. He said Bulls delayed their arrival at his old home by days, and then asked for him to be their alarm clock.

“The gentlemen said ‘You know, I’m not a big morning person. Could you start calling me at 7:30 in the morning to makes sure I’m up?’” Schwartz said.

Despite that, they made him pay hundreds of dollars before they’d even start moving.

All told, he paid them more than $2,000 to get his stuff to Hoffman Estates in time to start his new job.

“Anger, frustration, disappointing,” Schwartz said.

The company told him they’re still looking for the paddle in their warehouse. In fact that’s what they’ve told him for more than two weeks now.

Unfortunately, Schwartz doesn’t expect to see that paddle ever again.

Schwartz showed CBS 2 text messages from one of the drivers saying, “They need to find that paddle” and “It’s in the warehouse for sure because I put it there.”

Bulls Moving sent CBS 2 the following statement: