By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — There may be a stray shower possible overnight.

Otherwise, cloudy and mild with lows around 70 degrees.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it’ll be unseasonably warm this weekend.

Watching the north shore on Sunday for a late day front to slide in and open the door for a cool breeze.

So after reaching the mid 80s Sunday afternoon, the lakefront from the city to the Wisconsin line will see falling temperatures as this front eases into our area.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Chance for a stray shower overnight. Low 69.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 86.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 86. A few late day showers or thunderstorms with falling temperatures lakeside.

Mary Kay Kleist