CHICAGO (CBS) — When you think spring state championships, baseball or softball probably comes to mind.
But a team of girls from the western suburbs got up early Friday morning in hopes of winning the state bass fishing finals.READ MORE: Tribune Publishing Says Shareholders Approve Takeover By Hedge Fund Alden Global, But Questions Remain About Vote
Kayla Summins, Pheona Phillips and Mikaela Quinn are in Carlyle, Illinois this morning, near St. Louis.READ MORE: Illinois Wesleyan University Fraternity Given 3-Year Suspension After Freshman Hurt In Hazing Incident
They are part of Glenbard North’s all freshman, all-girl team competing in the IHSA bass fishing state finals Friday and Saturday.MORE NEWS: Ainslie Arts Plaza Opens In Lincoln Square
In the last round, they caught five fish. They are competing with mostly all boy teams.