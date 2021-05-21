CHICAGO (CBS) — When you think spring state championships, baseball or softball probably comes to mind.
But a team of girls from the western suburbs got up early Friday morning in hopes of winning the state bass fishing finals.
Kayla Summins, Pheona Phillips and Mikaela Quinn are in Carlyle, Illinois this morning, near St. Louis.
They are part of Glenbard North's all freshman, all-girl team competing in the IHSA bass fishing state finals Friday and Saturday.
In the last round, they caught five fish. They are competing with mostly all boy teams.