CHICAGO (CBS) — A young Chicago boy hopes to raise enough money to purchase a billboard ad.
He's looking for a live kidney donor for himself.
Click here for the GoFundMe page for nine-year old Isayah. He has kidney disease and is hoping to raise $7,000 for the billboard to find a match.
So far he's raised more than $300.
Unfortunately, his body started to reject his first transplant after nine months. Isayah has blood type O positive, but type O could also work.
If you’re interested, you can call Lurie Children’s Hospital and ask about Mr. Isayah.
