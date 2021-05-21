CHICAGO (CBS) — Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old charged with shooting three people – killing two – during the unrest last summer in Kenosha, appeared in-person in a Wisconsin courtroom for the first time Friday morning, after attending all of his previous hearings by video conference due to the pandemic.
Rittenhouse and his attorneys were in court for a status hearing in his homicide case, to deal with scheduling of preliminary matters ahead of his trial, which is set for November.
He's previously appeared by Zoom for his court dates because of COVID protocols.
The Antioch teen is charged with killing two people and wounding another las August during a protest in Kenosha, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Prosecutors and defense attorney discussed deadlines for filing pretrial motions and other matters ahead of his November trial. Both sides said they're assembling lists of expert witnesses they expect to call to testify at trial.
Rittenhouse’s next court date was set for Sept. 17, when prosecutors and defense attorneys will discuss the questionnaire that will be sent out to prospective jurors ahead of jury selection.