By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Memphis is the PAWS Pet of the Week.

He is a sweet gentle and curious one-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. His favorite thing to do on a sunny day is to roll around and stretch in the grass.

Memphis will do anything for a treat and he’s been a fast learner. Memphis is house trained and, as a bonus, already knows when to sit.

He can be shy in new environments, but will adapt quickly. Memphis will be a wonderful companion.

Memphis is a great friend to both people and dogs. Bring Memphis home using the PAWS Chicago virtual adoption process.

Join “Team PAWS Chicago” for this year’s Chicago Marathon on October 10.

The PAWS Chicago Athletic Charity Fundraising Team makes it easy to train, with a supportive group of dedicated runners making their miles matter for homeless pets.

Visit TeamPAWS.org to learn more.

