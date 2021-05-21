CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are on the scene of a fire at a Plainfield plant in Plainfield.
It happened at Groot Recycling on Clow Creek Road located at Arrowhead Industrial Park in unincorporated Plainfield.READ MORE: Navy Veteran Creates Successful Business At Height Of COVID-19 Pandemic
The Oswego Fire Protection District was notified after 12:00 Friday afternoon for what was called a “small appliance fire in some machinery.”READ MORE: Not Everyone Is Rolling Out The Welcome Mat For A New South Side Apartment Complex
A full evacuation of the facility was conducted, and no injuries were reported. But fire crews remain on scene.MORE NEWS: 'Must Be A Joke': Sky High Pre-Flight COVID Tests Can Be As Much As A Plane Ticket
A number of neighboring fire agencies also responded to the scene.