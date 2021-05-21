DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are on the scene of a fire at a Plainfield plant in Plainfield.

It happened at Groot Recycling on Clow Creek Road located at Arrowhead Industrial Park in unincorporated Plainfield.

The Oswego Fire Protection District was notified after 12:00 Friday afternoon for what was called a “small appliance fire in some machinery.”

A full evacuation of the facility was conducted, and no injuries were reported.  But fire crews remain on scene.

A number of neighboring fire agencies also responded to the scene.