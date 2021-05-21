CHICAGO (CBS) — A piece of Southwest Airlines wing was clipped off by another plane at Midway Airport.
Southwest Flight 654 was leaving Chicago Midway to Birmingham, Alabama.
According to Southwest it was “was pushing back from the gate when the wingtip came into contact with the horizontal stabilizer of a Southwest arrival flight that was sitting near a neighboring gate.”
The airline said all passengers were deplaned and there are no reported injuries from either flight.
Southwest said it’s working to get the 143 passengers bound for Birmingham on another flight.
Both planes involved in the incident are now out of service for inspection.
“The safety of our employees and customers is our greatest priority. We apologize for any inconvenience,” said a spokesperson for Southwest.
The FAA released a statement on the incident:
The wingtip of Southwest Airlines Flight 654 struck the tail of Southwest Airlines Flight 751 on Taxiway Y at Chicago Midway Airport at 12:23 p.m. Friday. Flight 654 was taxiing out for departure. Flight 751 was waiting to taxi to its arrival gate. Please contact the airline for information about the passengers on both Boeing 737s.
Both aircraft will undergo inspection before future flight. The FAA is investigating.

Don’t worry, everyone is okay. Just a minor speed bump in our journey to Bham. pic.twitter.com/LoYWT5XGG7
— Natalie Moore (@nemoore91) May 21, 2021
This is a developing story.