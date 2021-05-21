CHICAGO (CBS)– Students who want to get a COVID vaccine will have the chance Friday night in the South Loop.
Village Leadership Academy, near Polk and Wells streets, is holding a clinic from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Pfizer vaccine doses will be given out to kids 12 and older. Anyone old enough is welcome to come.
