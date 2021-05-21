CHICAGO (CBS)– You’ll want to get out and enjoy the summer-like weather, and finally there’s a lot to do around Chicago this weekend.
Saturday, Buckingham Fountain will be turned on after being inactive since 2019.
If you want to walk by the beach this weekend, epecially Montrose Beach, remember to bring your credit card. The city has installed 18 new parking meters on Montrose Harbor Drive parking is no longer free.
No swimming is allowed at the beach until next Friday, May 28.
If going to the beach is not your thing, try Navy Pier. All indoor spaces and hallways are back open and there will be fireworks Saturday night. Masks are required as well as social distancing.
There will be a special 10-minute display every Saturday night this month at 9 p.m.