CHICAGO (CBS) — After more than a year with an empty basin, Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park is making a comeback Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m.
City crews tested the fountain's system Friday morning.
The honor of flipping the switch goes to an Orland Park resident. It was decided by a sweepstakes, which has been done for years now.
But it is not as simple as flipping a switch. Engineers and plumbers and electricians have been hard at work getting the fountain prepped because while it looks good for its age, it is almost 100 years old, making its iconic return to the Chicago skyline that much more special as the weather warms up.
It’s just another step in what feels like a slow return to normalcy.